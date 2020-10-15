Les titres Batman pour DC Future State

Un Gotham City sous surveillance
Au tour de la ligne de titres Batman pour l'évènement DC Future State qui nous emmène dans le futur d'un univers DC où les choses ont bien changées. Voici le nouveau statu quo pour la franchise du Chevalier Noir :
Dans ce futur, Gotham City est contrôlée par le Magistrat. Ce régime a pris le contrôle de la ville, maintenant sous surveillance constante. Tous les justiciers masqués sont déclarés hors-la-loi et Batman a été tué. Mais menée par un tout nouveau Batman , un nouveau groupe de protecteurs de Gotham s'élève pour redonner espoir à tous ceux qui l'ont perdu.
Et voici la liste des titres concernant Batman :
Numéros grand format
- Future State: The Next Batman #1-4
- The Next Batman , by John Ridley, Nick Derington and Laura Braga
- Outsiders, by Brandon Thomas and Sumit Kumar
- Arkham Knights, by Paul Jenkins and Jack Herbert
- Batgirls, by Vita Ayala and Aneke
- Gotham City Sirens, by Paula Sevenbergen and Emanuela Lupacchino
- Future State: Dark Detective #1-4
- Dark Detective, by Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora
- Grifters, by Matthew Rosenberg and Carmine di Giandomenico
- Red Hood, by Joshua Williamson and Giannis Milonogiannis
Mini-séries mensuelles ou one-shots
- Future State: Batman/Superman, by Gene Luen Yang and Ben Oliver
- Future State: Catwoman, by Ram V and Otto Schmidt
- Future State: Harley Quinn, by Stephanie Phillips and Simone Di Meo
- Future State: Nightwing, by Andrew Constant and Nicola Scott
- Future State: Robin Eternal, by Meghan Fitzmartin and Eddy Barrows
DC Future State se déroulera sur deux mois, de janvier à février 2021.
Avis (0)Pas d'avis pour le moment.