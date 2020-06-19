Un FCBD étendu sur 9 semaines

Prévu le premier samedi du mois de mai, le Free Comic Book Day n'a pas pu se tenir à la date prévu à cause de la pandémie. Nous savons que la version française de l'évènement arrive le 4 juillet, et c'est désormais le FCBD original qui dévoile son nouveau plan. Les fascicules américains arriveront dans les comic shops à partir de juillet, puis durant neuf semaines !

En effet, plusieurs vagues de comics seront proposées, tous les mercredis, jour de sortie habituel outre-atlantique. Le 15 juillet, 6 comics gratuits seront distribués, puis 5 ou plus toutes les semaines avec une dernière vague le 9 septembre. Nous sommes donc plus sur un FCBS (Free Comic Book Summer) qu'un FCBD, et on imagine que l'idée est d'aider les comic-shops à se refaire une santé en attirant des gens en boutique. Vous trouverez le programme ci-dessous :

15 JUILLET

BOOM! Studios | Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer

IDW Publishing | My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic

Marvel Comics | X-Men

Chapterhouse Publishing | Captain Canuck Beyond and Captain Battle

Papercutz | Asterix

Yen Press| The Weirn Books

22 JUILLET

Valiant Entertainment | Valiant 30th Anniversary Special

Aftershock Comics | Dark Ark: Instinct

Drawn & Quarterly | Manhwa: Contemporary Korean Comics

Marvel Comics | Spider-Man/ Venom

Titan Comics | Horizon Zero Dawn #0

29 JUILLET

Archie Comics | Archie Blue Ribbon Presents

Dark Horse Comics | Stranger Things/ Minecraft

DC Comics | Batman Overdrive/ Batman: Once Upon A Crime

Dynamite Entertainment | The Boys #1

Golden Apple Books | Richard Fairgray’s Monster Showcase

RH Graphic | Stepping Stones/ Max & the Midknights

5 AOUT

Artists, Writers & Artisans | The Resistance

BOOM! Studios | Lumberjanes: Farewell To Summer

New England Comics | The Tick

Penguin Workshop | Zoo Patrol Squad: Kingdom Caper

Tokyopop | Bibi & Miyu/ The Fox & The Little Tanuki

Image Comics | Invincible #1

12 AOUT

Dark Horse Comics | Norse Mythology/ Critical Role

Albatross Funnybooks | Hillbilly: The Lizard Of Rusty Creek Cave

Drawn & Quarterly | Little Lulu: No Boys Allowed

Oni Press | Super Mercado Mix Tape

Titan Comics | Blade Runner 2019

19 AOUT

Macmillan/ First Second Books| Investigators: Take The Plunge Sneak Peek

Fantagraphics Books | Disney Masters: Donald Duck

Papercutz | The Loud House FCBD 2020 Special

Udon Entertainment | Street Fighter #100: Ryu Vs. Chun-li

Comic Book Legal Defense Fund | CBLDF & BOOM! Defend Comics

Gemstone Publishing | The Overstreet Guide to Collecting - FCBD 2020

26 AOUT

Random House Children’s Books | Only a Matter of Space Time

Graphix | Donut The Destroyer

Rebellion | Best of 2000 AD Issue #0

Vault Comics | Brandon Sanderson’s Dark One #1

IDW Publishing | Usagi Yojimbo

2 SEPTEMBRE

Ten Speed Press | Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King Of Comics

Graphix | Owly: The Way Home

Insight Comics | Mean Girls: Senior Year

Viz Media | Naruto/ Samurai 8

Benitez Productions | Lady Mechanika

9 SEPTEMBRE

Viz Media | The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess / Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show

Humanoids | Enter The Incal

Kodansha Comics| Sue And Tai-chan Preview