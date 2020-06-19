Un FCBD étendu sur 9 semaines

  1. Accueil
19 Juin 2020 par Adrien L. 0 Newsarama
Prévu le premier samedi du mois de mai, le Free Comic Book Day n'a pas pu se tenir à la date prévu à cause de la pandémie. Nous savons que la version française de l'évènement arrive le 4 juillet, et c'est désormais le FCBD original qui dévoile son nouveau plan. Les fascicules américains arriveront dans les comic shops à partir de juillet, puis durant neuf semaines !

En effet, plusieurs vagues de comics seront proposées, tous les mercredis, jour de sortie habituel outre-atlantique. Le 15 juillet, 6 comics gratuits seront distribués, puis 5 ou plus toutes les semaines avec une dernière vague le 9 septembre. Nous sommes donc plus sur un FCBS (Free Comic Book Summer) qu'un FCBD, et on imagine que l'idée est d'aider les comic-shops à se refaire une santé en attirant des gens en boutique. Vous trouverez le programme ci-dessous :

15 JUILLET
BOOM! Studios | Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer
IDW Publishing | My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic
Marvel Comics | X-Men
Chapterhouse Publishing | Captain Canuck Beyond and Captain Battle
Papercutz | Asterix
Yen Press| The Weirn Books

22 JUILLET
Valiant Entertainment | Valiant 30th Anniversary Special
Aftershock Comics | Dark Ark: Instinct
Drawn & Quarterly | Manhwa: Contemporary Korean Comics
Marvel Comics | Spider-Man/ Venom
Titan Comics | Horizon Zero Dawn #0

29 JUILLET
Archie Comics | Archie Blue Ribbon Presents
Dark Horse Comics | Stranger Things/ Minecraft
DC Comics | Batman Overdrive/ Batman: Once Upon A Crime
Dynamite Entertainment | The Boys #1
Golden Apple Books | Richard Fairgray’s Monster Showcase
RH Graphic | Stepping Stones/ Max & the Midknights

5 AOUT
Artists, Writers & Artisans | The Resistance
BOOM! Studios | Lumberjanes: Farewell To Summer
New England Comics | The Tick
Penguin Workshop | Zoo Patrol Squad: Kingdom Caper
Tokyopop | Bibi & Miyu/ The Fox & The Little Tanuki
Image Comics | Invincible #1

12 AOUT
Dark Horse Comics | Norse Mythology/ Critical Role
Albatross Funnybooks | Hillbilly: The Lizard Of Rusty Creek Cave
Drawn & Quarterly | Little Lulu: No Boys Allowed
Oni Press | Super Mercado Mix Tape
Titan Comics | Blade Runner 2019

19 AOUT
Macmillan/ First Second Books| Investigators: Take The Plunge Sneak Peek
Fantagraphics Books | Disney Masters: Donald Duck
Papercutz | The Loud House FCBD 2020 Special
Udon Entertainment | Street Fighter #100: Ryu Vs. Chun-li
Comic Book Legal Defense Fund | CBLDF & BOOM! Defend Comics
Gemstone Publishing | The Overstreet Guide to Collecting - FCBD 2020

26 AOUT
Random House Children’s Books | Only a Matter of Space Time
Graphix | Donut The Destroyer
Rebellion | Best of 2000 AD Issue #0
Vault Comics | Brandon Sanderson’s Dark One #1
IDW Publishing | Usagi Yojimbo

2 SEPTEMBRE
Ten Speed Press | Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King Of Comics
Graphix | Owly: The Way Home
Insight Comics | Mean Girls: Senior Year
Viz Media | Naruto/ Samurai 8
Benitez Productions | Lady Mechanika

9 SEPTEMBRE
Viz Media | The Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess / Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show
Humanoids | Enter The Incal
Kodansha Comics| Sue And Tai-chan Preview

