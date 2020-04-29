Les comics VO prévus pour le 20 mai

Diamond avait annoncé une reprise au 20 mai, et cette date semble toujours d'actualité pour le distributeur américain puisque celui-ci vient de donner une liste des comics qu'il va proposer. Elle est cependant temporaire : en effet, pour DC, elle ne correspond pas tout à fait à ce qu'a annoncé l'éditeur. Elle permet en tout cas de se faire une idée, en attendant la liste définitive, qui devrait être dévoilée vendredi, et en espérant que Diamond puisse maintenir la date. Voici donc les titres prévus pour le 20 mai :
Marvel Comics
Black Cat #11
Captain America: Marvels Snapshot #1
Deadpool #5
Empyre: Avengers #0
Immortal Hulk #34
Marauders #10
Marvels X #4
New Mutants #10
Spider-Ham #5
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1
Thor #5
X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills Extended Cut #1
DC
Absolute Daytripper HC
Adventures of Superman by George Perez HC
Anti Hero TP
Batman #89 (third printing)
Batman and the Outsiders #12
Batman Detective Comics HC Vol. 3 Greetings from Gotham
Batman Giant #4
Batman HC Book 12 City of Bane Part One
Batman Last Knight on Earth HC
Batman/Superman HC Vol. 1: Who are the Secret Six
Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III HC
Daphne Byrne #4
DC First Issue Special HC
DC Poster Portfolio Complete Year of the Villian Poster Variants
DC Super Stars #17 Facsimile Edition
DCEased Unkillables #3
Dollhouse Family #6
Dreaming #20
Ex Machina Compendium TP Vol. 1
Famous First Edition New Fun #1 HC
Flash #753
Flash by Mark Waid TP Book 7
Flash iant #4
Freedom Fighters: Rise of a Nation TP
Gotham High TP
Green Arrow : Year One Deluxe Edition HC
Green Lantern by Geoff Johns TP Book 3
Green Lantern Season 3 #3
Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy HC
Hawkman #23
Hellblazer by Garth Ennis Omnibus HC
House of Whispers #20
Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #4
Justice League #44
Justice League Odyssey #20
Justice League of America: A Celebration of 60 Years HC
Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel TP
My Video Game Ate My Homework TP
New Gods by Gerry Conway HC
Nightwing #70 (Second Printing)
Nightwing TP Vol. 1 The Grayson Legacy
Omega Men by Tom King Deluxe Edition HC
Plunge #3
Red Hood Outlaw #45
Robin: The Bronze Age Omnibus HC
Shazam: The World's Mightiest Mortal HC Vol. 2
Stargirl by Geoff Johns TP
Superman: Action Comics HC Vol. 3 Leviathan Hunt
Superman: Action Comics TP Vol. 2 Leviathan Rising
Superman Smashes the Klan TP
Superman: The Golden Age TP Vol. 5
Superman: Up In The Sky HC
Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen #10
Swamp Thing by Nancy A. Collins omnibus HC
Teen Titans Go Box Set Vol. 2
Teen Titans TP Vol. 3 Seek and Destroy
Transmetropolitan TP Book 3
Weird Western Tales Jonah Hex HC Vol. 1
Wonder Woman #755
Wonder Woman & Justice League Dark Witching Hour TP
Wonder Woman HC Vol. 2: Love is a Battlefield
World's Finest Guardians of the Earth HC
Year of the Villian: Hell Arisen #3 (Third printing)
Young Justice TP Vol. 1: Gemworld
Image Comics
American Jesus TP Vol. 1: Chosen (New Edition)
American Jesus TP Vol. 2: New Messiah
Birthright #43
Bog Bodies OGN
Deadly Class #44
Ludocrats #1
Outcast by Kirkman & Azaceta #45
Savage Dragon #248
Snotgirl TP Vol. 3: Is This Real Life
IDW Publishing
Dungeons & Dragons Days of Endless Adv TP
Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #3
Marvel Action Avengers #10
Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper TP
Star Wars Adventures: Clone Wars #1
Camp Spirit SC GN
BOOM! Studios
Buffy the Vampire Slayer #14
Firefly: Unification War HC Vol. 3
Ghosted in L.A. #10
Jim Henson Storyteller Ghosts #2
Dark Horse
Bang #1 (Third Printing)
Kill Whitey Donovan #5
Vampire Hunter D TP Vol. 29 Noble Front
Dynamite Entertainment
Red Sonja #15
AWA Studios
Year Zero #1
Action Lab Entertainment
Killswitch #4
Zombie Tramp #69
AfterShock Comics
Disaster Inc. #1
Archie Comics
Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #282
Humanoids
In Vitro
Oni Press
Dewdrop TP
Rick and Morty Presents TP Vol. 2
Titan Comics
Doctor Who 13th Season Two #4
Valiant Entertainment
Livewire TP Vol. 3 Champion
Zenescope Entertainment
Belle: Oath of Thorns #6
Red Agent: Island of Dr. Moreau #4
