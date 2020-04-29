Les comics VO prévus pour le 20 mai

Diamond avait annoncé une reprise au 20 mai, et cette date semble toujours d'actualité pour le distributeur américain puisque celui-ci vient de donner une liste des comics qu'il va proposer. Elle est cependant temporaire : en effet, pour DC, elle ne correspond pas tout à fait à ce qu'a annoncé l'éditeur. Elle permet en tout cas de se faire une idée, en attendant la liste définitive, qui devrait être dévoilée vendredi, et en espérant que Diamond puisse maintenir la date. Voici donc les titres prévus pour le 20 mai :

Marvel Comics

Black Cat #11

Captain America: Marvels Snapshot #1

Deadpool #5

Empyre: Avengers #0

Immortal Hulk #34

Marauders #10

Marvels X #4

New Mutants #10

Spider-Ham #5

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1

Thor #5

X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills Extended Cut #1

DC

Absolute Daytripper HC

Adventures of Superman by George Perez HC

Anti Hero TP

Batman #89 (third printing)

Batman and the Outsiders #12

Batman Detective Comics HC Vol. 3 Greetings from Gotham

Batman Giant #4

Batman HC Book 12 City of Bane Part One

Batman Last Knight on Earth HC

Batman/Superman HC Vol. 1: Who are the Secret Six

Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III HC

Daphne Byrne #4

DC First Issue Special HC

DC Poster Portfolio Complete Year of the Villian Poster Variants

DC Super Stars #17 Facsimile Edition

DCEased Unkillables #3

Dollhouse Family #6

Dreaming #20

Ex Machina Compendium TP Vol. 1

Famous First Edition New Fun #1 HC

Flash #753

Flash by Mark Waid TP Book 7

Flash iant #4

Freedom Fighters: Rise of a Nation TP

Gotham High TP

Green Arrow : Year One Deluxe Edition HC

Green Lantern by Geoff Johns TP Book 3

Green Lantern Season 3 #3

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy HC

Hawkman #23

Hellblazer by Garth Ennis Omnibus HC

House of Whispers #20

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #4

Justice League #44

Justice League Odyssey #20

Justice League of America: A Celebration of 60 Years HC

Lost Carnival: A Dick Grayson Graphic Novel TP

My Video Game Ate My Homework TP

New Gods by Gerry Conway HC

Nightwing #70 (Second Printing)

Nightwing TP Vol. 1 The Grayson Legacy

Omega Men by Tom King Deluxe Edition HC

Plunge #3

Red Hood Outlaw #45

Robin: The Bronze Age Omnibus HC

Shazam: The World's Mightiest Mortal HC Vol. 2

Stargirl by Geoff Johns TP

Superman: Action Comics HC Vol. 3 Leviathan Hunt

Superman: Action Comics TP Vol. 2 Leviathan Rising

Superman Smashes the Klan TP

Superman: The Golden Age TP Vol. 5

Superman: Up In The Sky HC

Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen #10

Swamp Thing by Nancy A. Collins omnibus HC

Teen Titans Go Box Set Vol. 2

Teen Titans TP Vol. 3 Seek and Destroy

Transmetropolitan TP Book 3

Weird Western Tales Jonah Hex HC Vol. 1

Wonder Woman #755

Wonder Woman & Justice League Dark Witching Hour TP

Wonder Woman HC Vol. 2: Love is a Battlefield

World's Finest Guardians of the Earth HC

Year of the Villian: Hell Arisen #3 (Third printing)

Young Justice TP Vol. 1: Gemworld



Image Comics

American Jesus TP Vol. 1: Chosen (New Edition)

American Jesus TP Vol. 2: New Messiah

Birthright #43

Bog Bodies OGN

Deadly Class #44

Ludocrats #1

Outcast by Kirkman & Azaceta #45

Savage Dragon #248

Snotgirl TP Vol. 3: Is This Real Life



IDW Publishing

Dungeons & Dragons Days of Endless Adv TP

Dungeons & Dragons: Infernal Tides #3

Marvel Action Avengers #10

Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper TP

Star Wars Adventures: Clone Wars #1

Camp Spirit SC GN



BOOM! Studios

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #14

Firefly: Unification War HC Vol. 3

Ghosted in L.A. #10

Jim Henson Storyteller Ghosts #2



Dark Horse

Bang #1 (Third Printing)

Kill Whitey Donovan #5

Vampire Hunter D TP Vol. 29 Noble Front



Dynamite Entertainment

Red Sonja #15



AWA Studios

Year Zero #1



Action Lab Entertainment

Killswitch #4

Zombie Tramp #69



AfterShock Comics

Disaster Inc. #1



Archie Comics

Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #282



Humanoids

In Vitro



Oni Press

Dewdrop TP

Rick and Morty Presents TP Vol. 2



Titan Comics

Doctor Who 13th Season Two #4



Valiant Entertainment

Livewire TP Vol. 3 Champion



Zenescope Entertainment

Belle: Oath of Thorns #6

Red Agent: Island of Dr. Moreau #4