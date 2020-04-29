Les sorties DC des 19 et 26 mai

DC avait annoncé ses sorties pour le 28 avril et le 5 mai, il dévoile désormais ses titres à paraitre les 19 et 26 mai. Le nombre s'étoffe légèrement, mais reste bien en dessous du rythme habituel. Vous trouverez les titres ci-dessous :
19 MAI
Nouveaux comics :
DCeased: Unkillables #3 (of 3)
The Dollhouse Family #6 (of 6)
The Flash GIANT #4
Plunge #3 (of 6)
Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #10 (of 12)
Red Hood: Outlaw #45
Wonder Woman #755
Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #3 (3rd Printing)
Nouveaux albums reliés :
Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy
Nightwing: The Gray Son Legacy
Stargirl by Geoff Johns
The Flash by Mark Waid Book Seven
26 MAI
Nouveaux comics :
Aquaman #59
Basketful of Heads #7 (of 7)
Batman Beyond #43
Books of Magic #19
The Flash #754
He-Man and the Masters of the Mulitverse #6 (of 6)
Justice League #45
The Low, Low Woods #5
MAD Magazine #13
Our Fighting Forces GIANT #1
Suicide Squad #5
Teen Titans #41
The Terrifics #27
Wonder Woman GIANT #4
Nouveaux albums reliés :
Batman: The Caped Crusader Vol. 4
New Teen Titans Vol. 11
Superman Vol. 3: The Truth Revealed
