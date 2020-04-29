Les sorties DC des 19 et 26 mai

DC avait annoncé ses sorties pour le 28 avril et le 5 mai, il dévoile désormais ses titres à paraitre les 19 et 26 mai. Le nombre s'étoffe légèrement, mais reste bien en dessous du rythme habituel. Vous trouverez les titres ci-dessous :

19 MAI

Nouveaux comics :

DCeased: Unkillables #3 (of 3)

The Dollhouse Family #6 (of 6)

The Flash GIANT #4

Plunge #3 (of 6)

Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #10 (of 12)

Red Hood: Outlaw #45

Wonder Woman #755

Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen #3 (3rd Printing)

Nouveaux albums reliés :

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

Nightwing: The Gray Son Legacy

Stargirl by Geoff Johns

The Flash by Mark Waid Book Seven

26 MAI

Nouveaux comics :

Aquaman #59

Basketful of Heads #7 (of 7)

Batman Beyond #43

Books of Magic #19

The Flash #754

He-Man and the Masters of the Mulitverse #6 (of 6)

Justice League #45

The Low, Low Woods #5

MAD Magazine #13

Our Fighting Forces GIANT #1

Suicide Squad #5

Teen Titans #41

The Terrifics #27

Wonder Woman GIANT #4

Nouveaux albums reliés :

Batman: The Caped Crusader Vol. 4

New Teen Titans Vol. 11

Superman Vol. 3: The Truth Revealed