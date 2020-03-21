The Walking Dead: World Beyond repoussé

Le dernier spin-off de la série TV The Walking Dead, intitulé The Walking Dead: World Beyond, devait débuter sur AMC le 12 avril. La chaine a fait savoir sur son compte Twitter qu'il était finalement repoussé à plus tard dans l'année. Pour rappel, il s'agit d'une série limitée en deux saisons.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is moving its premiere date from Sunday April 12th to later this year.



Follow us on @TWDWorldBeyond for updates. pic.twitter.com/3HCHHOIkyE