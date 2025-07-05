Les numéros #1 de la VO #15 (Captain America, Krypto, Green Goblin...)

Place à nos dernières lectures VO. Une rubrique idéale pour tâter le terrain et commencer à se faire une idée de ce qui pourrait arriver prochainement en France. Voici les titres du jour :

Krypto the last Dog of Krypto

Captain America

Trinity : Daughter of Wonder Woman

Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse

Bring on the bad guys : Green Goblin

New history of the DC Universe

Pour rappel, Radio Coast City est en live sur Twitch chaque jeudi de 20h à 22h pour parler comics, films, séries TV et autres.

Pour les intéressés, voici où vous pouvez nous suivre :

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/radiocoastcity

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@RadioCoastCity

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566303563160

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/radiocoastcity