Les numéros #1 de la VO #15 (Captain America, Krypto, Green Goblin...)

Place à nos dernières lectures VO. Une rubrique idéale pour tâter le terrain et commencer à se faire une idée de ce qui pourrait arriver prochainement en France. Voici les titres du jour :
Krypto the last Dog of Krypto
Captain America
Trinity : Daughter of Wonder Woman
Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse
Bring on the bad guys : Green Goblin
New history of the DC Universe
