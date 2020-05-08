  1. Accueil
Aperçu de The Old Guard avec Charlize Theron

08 Mai 2020 par Adrien L. 0 Newsarama
Aperçu de The Old Guard avec Charlize Theron

MAJ : Un teaser a aussi été publié sur le compte Twitter du film.

 

 

L'adaptation du comics The Old Guard pour Netflix se précise avec ses premières images dévoilées par Vanity Fair. Prévu pour le 10 juillet, le film aura Charlize Theron dans le rôle titre. Pour rappel, le premier tome est paru chez Glénat l'année dernière, et une suite est en cours de publication chez Image.

 

 

