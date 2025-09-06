  1. Accueil
  3. Les numéros #1 de la VO #19 (Shredder, Bring on the Bad Guys, Sonja Reborn, Batman...)

06 Septembre 2025 par Jeff 0
Place à nos dernières lectures VO. Une rubrique idéale pour tâter le terrain et commencer à se faire une idée de ce qui pourrait arriver prochainement en France. Voici les titres du jour :

- Immortal Legends Batman #1

- Bring on the bad guys : Dormammu #1

- Bring on the bad guys : Mephisto #1

- The Mortal Thor #1

- Sonja Reborn #1

- Shredder #1

- The Invisible Man #1

 

