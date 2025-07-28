Les résultats des Will Eisner Awards 2025 sont tombés

Comme tous les ans, les Eisner Awards ont mis en lumière les meilleurs titres et les meilleurs auteurs de l'année. La cérémonie a eu lieu lors de la San Diego Comic Con. Il est donc temps de faire le point sur ceux qui ont été récompensés. Sans surprise, ce sont les éditeurs indépendants qui sont repartis avec le plus d'Awards (sans surprise dans le sens où c'était Fantagraphics qui dominait les nominations avec pas moins de 25 apparitions chez les nommés).

DC s'en est plutôt bien sorti avec quatre récompenses sur dix nominations dont les catégories, très prisées, de Meilleure nouvelle série (Absolute Wonder Woman) et Meilleure série limitée (Zatanna: Bring Down the House).

A l'inverse, Marvel n'est apparu que pour la catégorie Best Lettering. Ici non plus, rien de bien surprenant, la Maison des Idées n'ayant été nommée qu'à quatre reprises et ce, à travers trois catégories.

A noter que, côté auteur, c'était Tom King qui dominait cette édition puisqu'il avait été nommé pas moins de quatre fois. Malheureusement, il ne sera pas parvenu à récupérer les Awards.

Voici la liste complète des gagnants :