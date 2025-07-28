Les résultats des Will Eisner Awards 2025 sont tombés

La 37ème cérémonie des Will Eisner Awards a eu lieu lors de la Comic-Con
Comme tous les ans, les Eisner Awards ont mis en lumière les meilleurs titres et les meilleurs auteurs de l'année. La cérémonie a eu lieu lors de la San Diego Comic Con. Il est donc temps de faire le point sur ceux qui ont été récompensés. Sans surprise, ce sont les éditeurs indépendants qui sont repartis avec le plus d'Awards (sans surprise dans le sens où c'était Fantagraphics qui dominait les nominations avec pas moins de 25 apparitions chez les nommés).
DC s'en est plutôt bien sorti avec quatre récompenses sur dix nominations dont les catégories, très prisées, de Meilleure nouvelle série (Absolute Wonder Woman) et Meilleure série limitée (Zatanna: Bring Down the House).
A l'inverse, Marvel n'est apparu que pour la catégorie Best Lettering. Ici non plus, rien de bien surprenant, la Maison des Idées n'ayant été nommée qu'à quatre reprises et ce, à travers trois catégories.
A noter que, côté auteur, c'était Tom King qui dominait cette édition puisqu'il avait été nommé pas moins de quatre fois. Malheureusement, il ne sera pas parvenu à récupérer les Awards.
Voici la liste complète des gagnants :
- Best New Series: Absolute Wonder Woman, by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman (DC)
- Best Limited Series: Zatanna: Bring Down the House, by Mariko Tamaki and Javier Rodriguez (DC)
- Best Continuing Series: Santos Sisters, by Greg & Fake, Graham Smith, Dave Landsberger, and Marc Koprinarov (Floating World)
- Best Graphic Album—New: Lunar New Year Love Story, by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)
- Best Reality-Based Work: Suffrage Song: The Haunted History of Gender, Race, and Voting Rights in the U.S., by Caitlin Cass (Fantagraphics)
- Best Adaptation from Another Medium: The Road, by Cormac McCarthy, adapted by Manu Larcenet (Abrams)
- Best Graphic Memoir: Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir, by Tessa Hulls (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
- Best U.S. Edition of International Material—Asia: Tokyo These Days, vols. 1–3, by Taiyo Matsumoto, translated by Michael Arias (VIZ Media)
- Best Humor Publication: Processing: 100 Comics That Got Me Through It, by Tara Booth (Drawn & Quarterly)
- Best U.S. Edition of International Material: The Jellyfish, by Boum, translated by Robin Lang and Helge Dascher (Pow Pow Press)
- Best Publication Design: David Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One Artist's Edition, designed by Chip Kidd (IDW)
- Best Academic/Scholarly Work: Drawing (in) the Feminine: Bande Dessinée and Women, edited by Margaret C. Flinn (Ohio State University Press)
- Best Comics-Related Periodical/Journalism: The Beat, edited by Heidi MacDonald and others, https://www.comicsbeat.com
- Best Painter/Multimedia Artist: Eduardo Risso, The Blood Brothers Mother (DSTLRY)
- Best Coloring: Jordie Bellaire, Absolute Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey, John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America, The Nice House by the Sea (DC); The City Beneath Her Feet (DSTLRY); The Exorcism at 1600 Penn (IDW; W0rldtr33 (Image); G.I. Joe, Duke (Image Skybound)
- Best Penciller/Inker or Penciller/Inker Team: Bilquis Evely, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse)
- Best Comics-Related Book: Tell Me a Story Where the Bad Girl Wins: The Life and Art of Barbara Shermund, by Caitlin McGurk (Fantagraphics)
- Best Graphic Album—Reprint: The One Hand and The Six Fingers, by Ram V, Dan Watters, Laurence Campbell, and Sumit Kumar (Image)
- Best Archival Collection/Project—Comic Books: David Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One Artist's Edition, by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, edited by Scott Dunbier (IDW)
- Best Archival Collection/Project—Strips: Thorn: The Complete Proto-BONE Strips 1982–1986, and Other Early Drawings, by Jeff Smith (Cartoon Books)
- Best Webcomic: Life After Life, by Joshua Barkman, https://falseknees.com/comics/24ink1.html (False Knees)
- Best Lettering: Clayton Cowles, Animal Pound (BOOM! Studios); FML, Helen of Wyndhorn (Dark Horse); Absolute Batman, Batman, Batman & Robin: Year One, Birds of Prey, Jenny Sparks, Wonder Woman (DC); Strange Academy, Venom (Marvel)
- Best Digital Comic: My Journey to Her, by Yuna Hirasawa (Kodansha)
- Best Publication for Teens: Lunar New Year Love Story, by Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham (First Second/Macmillan)
- Best Publication for Early Readers: Hilda and Twig Hide from the Rain, by Luke Pearson (Flying Eye)
- Best Publication for Kids: Plain Jane and the Mermaid, by Vera Brosgol (First Second/Macmillan)
- Best Cover Artist: Tula Lotay, Helen of Wyndhorn #1, Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter #3, Dawnrunner #1, Barnstormers TPB (Dark Horse); Somna and other titles (DSTLRY); The Horizon Experiment (Image)
- Best Writer/Artist: Charles Burns, Kommix (Fantagraphics); Final Cut (Pantheon); Unwholesome Love (co-published with Partners & Son)
- Best Writer: Gene Luen Yang, Lunar New Year Love Story (First Second/Macmillan)
- Best Anthology: Godzilla's 70th Anniversary, edited by Jake Williams and others (IDW)
- Best Short Story: "Spaces," by Phil Jimenez, in DC Pride 2024 #1 (DC)
- Best Single Issue/One-Shot: The War on Gaza, by Joe Sacco (Fantagraphics)
- Bill Finger Award for Excellence in Comic Book Writing: Don Glut and Sheldon Mayer
- The Bob Clampett Award: LA Strong, Mad Cave Studios, raising funds for LA wildfire victims
- Hall Of Fame: Chosen by voters: Kyle Baker, Eddie Campbell, Roz Chast, Dan Clowes, Junji Ito, Todd Klein, John Romita Jr. Chosen by judges: Steve Bissette, Lucy Shelton Caswell, Philippe Druillet, Phoebe Gloeckner, Joe Sacco, Bill Schanes, Steve Schanes, Frank Stack and Angelo Torres and, chosen in memorium, Peter Arno, Gus Arriola, Wilhelm Busch, Richard "Grass" Green, Rea Irvin, Jack Kamen, Joe Maneely, Shigeru Mizuki, Bob Oksner, Bob Powell, Ira Schnapp, Phil Seuling.
- Will Eisner Spirit of Comics Retailer Award: Akira Comics in Madrid, Spain
- Russ Manning Award: Richard Blake
Avis (0)Pas d'avis pour le moment.