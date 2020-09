Concept art d'un projet Batman abandonné

Here’s a Batman design I did for a canceled game project. It’s always an incredible challenge to do a bat suit and make it work for a new story. Batman is my absolute favorite comic book character and I’ll never get tired of working on him. #batman #brucewayne #thedarkknight #Thecapedcrusader #conceptart #hardsurface #zbrush #dcu #batsy

