Marvel annule... 53 variants !

Marvel avait programmé trois thèmes de couvertures alternatives avant la pandémie, pour ses prochaines sorties : Dark Marvel pour mai, Living Vampire et Sneakers pour juin. Les conditions actuelles poussent l'éditeur à les annuler. Il est possible que des artistes aient déjà travaillé sur leurs dessins, mais aucune information n'a été communiqué sur leur diffusion, ni même s'ils le seront.

Les titres concernés sont :

Dark Marvel :

- Amazing Spider-Man #45

- Amazing Spider-Man #46

- Avengers #34

- Black Cat #12

- Black Widow #2

- Cable #3

- Captain America #22

- Champions #2

- Daredevil #21

- Deadpool #7

- Doctor Doom #8

- Doctor Strange #6

- Fantastic Four #22

- Ghost Rider #8

- Guardians of the Galaxy #5

- Immortal Hulk #35

- Immortal Hulk #36

- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18

- New Warriors #2

- Power Pack #2

- Spider-Woman #3

- Thor #6

- Venom #26

- Wolverine #4

- X-Factor #2

Living Vampire :

- Amazing Spider-Man #47

- Amazing Spider-Man #48

- Avengers #35

- Black Cat #13

- Black Widow #3

- Cable #4

- Champions #3

- Conan the Barbarian #17

- Daredevil #22

- Deadpool #8

- Doctor Doom #9

- Dr. Strange #7

- Fantastic Four #23

- Guardians of the Galaxy #6

- Immortal Hulk #37

- Miles Morales: Spider-Man #19

- New Warriors #3

- Power Pack #3

- Spider-Woman #4

- Thor #7

- Venom #27

- Venom #28

- Wolverine #5

- X-Factor #3

- X-Men #12

Sneakers :

- Shang-Chi #1

- Spider-Woman #4

- Venom #27