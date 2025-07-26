Les numéros #1 de la VO #16 (Fanstastic Four, Godzilla vs Thor, Red Sonja...)

  1. Accueil
26 Juillet 2025 par Jeff 0
Place à nos dernières lectures VO. Une rubrique idéale pour tâter le terrain et commencer à se faire une idée de ce qui pourrait arriver prochainement en France. Voici les titres du jour :

Fantastic Four

Red Sonja Noir

Batman Gotham by Gaslight : A League for Justice

Bring on the bad guys : Abomination

Return to Skull Island

Godzilla destroys the Marvel Universe

Godzilla vs Thor

 

Pour rappel, Radio Coast City est en live sur Twitch chaque jeudi de 20h à 22h pour parler comics, films, séries TV et autres.

Pour les intéressés, voici où vous pouvez nous suivre :

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/radiocoastcity

Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@RadioCoastCity

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566303563160

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/radiocoastcity

