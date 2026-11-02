Les numéros #1 de la VO #45 (Wolverine, All in Saga: Darkseid Vs The World, Nova, Infernal Hulk...)

Place à nos dernières lectures VO. Une rubrique idéale pour tâter le terrain et commencer à se faire une idée de ce qui pourrait arriver prochainement en France. Voici les titres du jour :
- Wolverine: Paradise
- All in Saga: Darkseid Vs The World
- Nova: Return of the rings
- Superman: Kingdom of Zod
- Infernal Hulk Vs Fantastic Four
- The Amazing Venom
Je vous dis à ce soir à cette adresse : https://www.twitch.tv/radiocoastcity, bonne journée à tous !
Pour rappel, Radio Coast City est en live sur Twitch chaque jeudi de 20h à 22h pour parler comics, films, séries TV et autres.
Pour les intéressés, voici où vous pouvez nous suivre :
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/radiocoastcity
Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/@RadioCoastCity
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61566303563160
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/radiocoastcity
Commentaires