  1. Accueil
  2. DC Comics
DC Comics

DC Comics annonce pas moins de 50 réimpressions pour l'univers Absolute !

Par Jeff Source: Bc 07/02/2026 09:23 0
Dont une onzième impression pour Absolute Batman #1 !

Depuis plusieurs mois maintenant, nous vous expliquons combien nous sommes tombés sous le charme de l'univers Absolute de DC Comics. Et visiblement, nous ne sommes pas les seuls. En effet, il semblerait qu'il y ait une grosse demande du côté des Etats-Unis puisque l'éditeur a annoncé pas moins de 50 réimpressions ! Dans le lot, on notera Absolute Batman #1 qui a droit à une onzième impression, Absolute Wonder Woman #1 une huitième impression et Absolute Superman #1 une septième impression.

Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste complète des numéros concernés. A noter que toutes les impressions sont prévues pour le mois de mars.

4 mars :

  • Absolute Batman #1 11th printing
  • Absolute Batman #2 8th printing
  • Absolute Batman #3 7th printing
  • Absolute Batman #4 6th printing
  • Absolute Batman #5 5th printing
  • Absolute Batman #6 5th printing
  • Absolute Batman #7 5th printing
  • Absolute Batman #8 3rd printing
  • Absolute Batman #9 3rd printing
  • Absolute Batman #10 3rd printing
  • Absolute Batman #11 3rd printing
  • Absolute Batman #12 3rd printing
  • Absolute Batman #13 3rd printing
  • Absolute Batman #14 3rd printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #1 8th printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #2 6th printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #3 5th printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #4 4th printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #5 3rd printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #6 3rd printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #7 3rd printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #8 3rd printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #9 3rd printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #10 3rd printing
  • Absolute Wonder Woman #11 3rd printing
  • Absolute Superman #1 7th printing
  • Absolute Superman #2 5th printing
  • Absolute Superman #3 4th printing
  • Absolute Superman #4 3rd printing
  • Absolute Superman #5 3rd printing
  • Absolute Superman #6 3rd printing
  • Absolute Superman #7 3rd printing
  • Absolute Superman #8 3rd printing
  • Absolute Superman #9 3rd printing
  • Absolute Superman #10 3rd printing

18 mars :

  1. Absolute Flash #1 4th printing
  2. Absolute Flash #2 3rd printing
  3. Absolute Flash #3 3rd printing
  4. Absolute Flash #4 3rd printing
  5. Absolute Flash #5 3rd printing
  6. Absolute Green Lantern #1 4th printing
  7. Absolute Green Lantern #2 3rd printing
  8. Absolute Green Lantern #3 3rd printing
  9. Absolute Green Lantern #4 3rd printing
  10. Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 4th printing
  11. Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 3rd printing
  12. Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 3rd printing
  13. Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 3rd printing
  14. Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 3rd printing
  15. Absolute Martian Manhunter #6 3rd printing

Et vous ? Êtes-vous tombés sous le charme de cet univers ?

Pour rappel, vous pouvez vous procurer le premier tome d'Absolute Superman et soutenir MDCU par la même occasion en passant par ce lien.

Pour aller plus loin :

 

Jeff

Fondateur de MDCU, ancien présentateur de l'émission Côté Comics, maître de conférence depuis 2010.

A lire aussi

Commentaires

Laisser un commentaire

La rédac vous recommande

Commencer les Comics

[Guide] Commencer Marvel

Feb 06, 2017

Derniers commentaires

Dernières reviews

Nous soutenir

Soutenez MDCU sur Tipeee

Partenaire

BdFugue
Copyright © 2008 - 26 | V8.0