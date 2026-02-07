DC Comics annonce pas moins de 50 réimpressions pour l'univers Absolute !

Dont une onzième impression pour Absolute Batman #1 !

Depuis plusieurs mois maintenant, nous vous expliquons combien nous sommes tombés sous le charme de l'univers Absolute de DC Comics. Et visiblement, nous ne sommes pas les seuls. En effet, il semblerait qu'il y ait une grosse demande du côté des Etats-Unis puisque l'éditeur a annoncé pas moins de 50 réimpressions ! Dans le lot, on notera Absolute Batman #1 qui a droit à une onzième impression, Absolute Wonder Woman #1 une huitième impression et Absolute Superman #1 une septième impression.

Vous trouverez ci-dessous la liste complète des numéros concernés. A noter que toutes les impressions sont prévues pour le mois de mars.

4 mars :

Absolute Batman #1 11th printing

Absolute Batman #2 8th printing

Absolute Batman #3 7th printing

Absolute Batman #4 6th printing

Absolute Batman #5 5th printing

Absolute Batman #6 5th printing

Absolute Batman #7 5th printing

Absolute Batman #8 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #9 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #10 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #11 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #12 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #13 3rd printing

Absolute Batman #14 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 8th printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #2 6th printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #3 5th printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #4 4th printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #5 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #6 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #7 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #8 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #9 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #10 3rd printing

Absolute Wonder Woman #11 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #1 7th printing

Absolute Superman #2 5th printing

Absolute Superman #3 4th printing

Absolute Superman #4 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #5 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #6 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #7 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #8 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #9 3rd printing

Absolute Superman #10 3rd printing

18 mars :

Absolute Flash #1 4th printing Absolute Flash #2 3rd printing Absolute Flash #3 3rd printing Absolute Flash #4 3rd printing Absolute Flash #5 3rd printing Absolute Green Lantern #1 4th printing Absolute Green Lantern #2 3rd printing Absolute Green Lantern #3 3rd printing Absolute Green Lantern #4 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 4th printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #2 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #3 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #4 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #5 3rd printing Absolute Martian Manhunter #6 3rd printing

Et vous ? Êtes-vous tombés sous le charme de cet univers ?

Pour rappel, vous pouvez vous procurer le premier tome d'Absolute Superman et soutenir MDCU par la même occasion en passant par ce lien.

Pour aller plus loin :