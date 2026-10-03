Warner va changer de nom suite à la fusion avec Paramount

En suspens pendant plusieurs mois, le rachat de Warner par la Paramount a été confirmé. Enfin, pour être plus précis, il s'agit de Paramount-Skydance, puisque Skydance avait racheté Paramount en 2025 pour 8 milliards de dollars. David Ellison, fils d’un des hommes les plus riches du monde, proche de Trump, et possesseur de Skydance, va donc racheter, un an plus tard, Warner pour un montant dérisoire de 111 milliards de dollars.

Le combat lui a fait faire la concession de produire 30 films par an, tout en menaçant de quitter la Californie. Bref, beaucoup de blabla pour obtenir ce qu'il voulait. L'accord a été approuvé le 30 septembre. Et Ellison a donné hier le nom que portera ce monstre, et ce n'est franchement pas original puisque ce sera Skydance. Son post X en profite pour rappeler une partie des licences qu'il possède désormais.

A voir maintenant si ce changement impactera DC Comics, et dans quelle mesure...

What once was the peak, is now just the beginning. Paramount and Warner Bros. shaped over a century of culture. By combining them, we aren't rewriting history — we're equipping these iconic studios with a more powerful engine. Together, we are Skydance: a creative-first home for bold, quality storytelling. We chose this name for a few important reasons. First and foremost, as we bring Paramount and Warner Bros. together, we wanted to preserve what has made each of these studios iconic. Both have distinct identities, extraordinary legacies and brands that have resonated with audiences for generations. We never wanted a new corporate identity to diminish, alter or overshadow either one. Instead, we wanted a name that would give the combined company an identity of its own while allowing Paramount and Warner Bros. — and all our extraordinary brands — to remain in the spotlight. We have big goals for Skydance, and we intend to pursue them with passion, imagination and a willingness to take smart risks. At the same time, we will honor what makes Paramount and Warner Bros. special — giving both studios the opportunity to grow, tell more great stories and bring those stories to even broader audiences around the world, powered by the scale and capabilities of Skydance. I couldn’t be more excited about what we’re going to build together.