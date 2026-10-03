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DC Comics

Warner va changer de nom suite à la fusion avec Paramount

Par Adrien L. 03/10/2026 17:03 1
Gros changement à venir

En suspens pendant plusieurs mois, le rachat de Warner par la Paramount a été confirmé. Enfin, pour être plus précis, il s'agit de Paramount-Skydance, puisque Skydance avait racheté Paramount en 2025 pour 8 milliards de dollars. David Ellison, fils d’un des hommes les plus riches du monde, proche de Trump, et possesseur de Skydance, va donc racheter, un an plus tard, Warner pour un montant dérisoire de 111 milliards de dollars.

Le combat lui a fait faire la concession de produire 30 films par an, tout en menaçant de quitter la Californie. Bref, beaucoup de blabla pour obtenir ce qu'il voulait. L'accord a été approuvé le 30 septembre. Et Ellison a donné hier le nom que portera ce monstre, et ce n'est franchement pas original puisque ce sera Skydance. Son post X en profite pour rappeler une partie des licences qu'il possède désormais.

A voir maintenant si ce changement impactera DC Comics, et dans quelle mesure...

 

 

Adrien L.

Attiré par le monde des comics depuis toujours, gros consommateur et lecteur depuis une vingtaine d'années maintenant. Cherche à transmettre sa passion par tous les moyens !

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Commentaires

  • mmat1986 03/10/2026 17:10
    l'impacte est assez mitigé en gros on parle du départ de De Luca et Abdy mais leurs poids sur DC était devenu inexistant depuis la création de DC Studios, leur départ par contre va débloquer la situation catastrophique autour des droits de "Freddy Kruegger" (les griffes de la nuit) personnage autour duquel le duo menait une guerre contre paramount pour bloquer l'exploitation du personnage, chose qui devrait de fait rentrer dans l'ordre dans un avenir proche Pour ce qui est de DC et DC Studio actuellement ils n'est fait mention nul part de changement mais on se doute que ça finira par arriver quand et comment par contre? mais on se doute que ça sera déterminé par un rapport excel et une colonne de chiffres....
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