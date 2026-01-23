Absolument AUCUN film de super-héros aux oscars 2026

Au moins, il n'y aura pas de jaloux...

Marvel faisait campagne pour Fantastic Four: First Steps et surtout, DC Comics faisait campagne pour Superman. Finalement, il n'y aura pas de jaloux puisque c'est officiel : il n'y aura AUCUN film de super-héros aux oscars pour l'année 2026. Il faudra se contenter de Ryan Coogler, le réalisateur de Black Panther, qui a reçu de pas moins de 16 nominations pour son excellent Sinners. On croise les doigts pour lui !

Pour les intéressés, vous trouverez la liste des nominations ci-dessous :

Best Supporting Actress

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Frankenstein

The Ugly Stepsister

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

Kokuho

Best Original Score

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Frankenstein

Bugonia

Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Best Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters

Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Frankenstein

Bugonia

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

It Was Just An Accident

Blue Moon

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Best Casting

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Hamnet

The Secret Agent

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire And Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" – Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden" – KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied To You" – Sinners

"Train Dreams" – Train Dreams

"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" – Viva Verdi!

Best Documentary Feature

Come See Me In The Good Light

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Cutting Through Rocks

Best International Feature Film

Sentimental Value

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Sirât

Best Animated Feature

K-Pop Demon Hunters

Arco

Zootopia 2

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Elio

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Best Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sentimental Value

Best Sound

Sirat

F1

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Sinners

F1

The Lost Bus

Jurassic World Rebirth

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Marty Supreme

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet

Wagner Moura

Ethan Hawke

Leonardo DiCaprio

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley

Rose Byrne

Renate Reinsve

Emma Stone

Kate Hudson

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson

Chloé Zhao

Ryan Coogler

Joachim Trier

Josh Safdie

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Frankenstein

Sentimental Value

Train Dreams

Bugonia

The Secret Agent

F1

