Absolument AUCUN film de super-héros aux oscars 2026

23/01/2026
Au moins, il n'y aura pas de jaloux...

Marvel faisait campagne pour Fantastic Four: First Steps et surtout, DC Comics faisait campagne pour Superman. Finalement, il n'y aura pas de jaloux puisque c'est officiel : il n'y aura AUCUN film de super-héros aux oscars pour l'année 2026. Il faudra se contenter de Ryan Coogler, le réalisateur de Black Panther, qui a reçu de pas moins de 16 nominations pour son excellent Sinners. On croise les doigts pour lui !

Pour les intéressés, vous trouverez la liste des nominations ci-dessous :

Best Supporting Actress

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Frankenstein
The Ugly Stepsister
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
Kokuho

Best Original Score

Sinners
One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Bugonia

Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Best Animated Short Film

The Girl Who Cried Pearls
The Three Sisters
Butterfly
Forevergreen
Retirement Plan

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another
Hamnet
Train Dreams
Frankenstein
Bugonia

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
It Was Just An Accident
Blue Moon

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Best Casting

One Battle After Another
Sinners
Marty Supreme
Hamnet
The Secret Agent

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire And Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Sinners
Marty Supreme

Best Original Song

"Dear Me" – Diane Warren: Relentless
"Golden" – KPop Demon Hunters
"I Lied To You" – Sinners
"Train Dreams" – Train Dreams
"Sweet Dreams Of Joy" – Viva Verdi!

Best Documentary Feature

Come See Me In The Good Light
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor
Cutting Through Rocks

Best International Feature Film

Sentimental Value
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Sirât

Best Animated Feature

K-Pop Demon Hunters
Arco 
Zootopia 2
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Elio

Best Production Design

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Hamnet

Best Film Editing

F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sentimental Value

Best Sound

Sirat
F1
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Sinners
F1
The Lost Bus
Jurassic World Rebirth

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Marty Supreme

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet
Wagner Moura
Ethan Hawke
Leonardo DiCaprio
Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley
Rose Byrne
Renate Reinsve
Emma Stone
Kate Hudson

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson
Chloé Zhao
Ryan Coogler
Joachim Trier
Josh Safdie

Best Picture

One Battle After Another
Sinners
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Frankenstein
Sentimental Value
Train Dreams
Bugonia
The Secret Agent
F1

 

Jeff

Fondateur de MDCU, ancien présentateur de l'émission Côté Comics, maître de conférence depuis 2010.

Justice League

[Dossier] Justice League : Des New 52 à leur Mort : Période New 52/Geoff Johns

Feb 06, 2017

