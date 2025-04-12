Les numéros #1 de la VO #9 (Absolute Green Lantern, Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell, Vampirella...)

Place à nos dernières lectures VO. Une rubrique idéale pour tâter le terrain et commencer à se faire une idée de ce qui pourrait arriver prochainement en France. Voici les titres du jour :
Absolute Green Lantern #1
The Mummy #1
Vampirella #1
Daredevil: Cold Day in Hell #1
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe One Last Tome #1
The Amazing Spider-Man #1
