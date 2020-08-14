Le planning de la DC FanDome dÃ©voilÃ©

La première édition du gros évènement de DC Comics, la convention virtuelle DC FanDome, aura lieu le week-end prochain. Celle-ci se déroulera sur 24h, à partir du samedi 22 dans la matinée, et proposera plus de cent heures de contenus accessibles à tous, avec notamment 10 langues disponibles : Anglais, Français, Coréen, Espagnil, Japonais, Italien, Portugais et chinois. Les visiteurs pourront se promener sur six îles différentes, toutes avec des thématiques spécifiques : Hall of Heroes, WatchVerse, YouVerse, InsiderVerse, FunVerse and KidsVerse.

Le planning officiel de la journée a été dévoilé et touche à toute chose DC, que ce soit les comics, le cinéma, la télévision, les jeux vidéos, les objets de collections, etc. On notera que l'évènement débute avec une conférence consacrée à Wonder Woman 1984, le prochain film DC à sortir, avec la présence de tout le casting dont Gal Gadot. Il y aura bien sûr une conférence très attendue sur la Justice League de Zack Snyder, et les autres film abordés seront The Flash , The Suicide Squad, Black Adam , Aquaman, Shazam! et The Batman . Côté séries TV, il y aura de la présence pour The Flash , Black Lightning, Pennyworth, Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, Superman & Lois, Lucifer, Titans, Young Justice , Stargirl, Batwoman et Harley Quinn . On en apprendra aussi un peu plus sur le jeu vidéo Suicide Squad, teasé par Rocksteady.

Certaines conférences importantes seront rediffusées à plusieurs créneaux horaires, notamment pour avoir du contenu disponible durant la nuit.

Vous pouvez retrouver le contenu en version originale sur le site officiel de DC FanDome, ou juste en dessous :

Wonder Woman 1984 – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:00 AM (Encores at 6PM, 2AM)



Hall of Heroes

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal, and director/co-writer/producer Patty Jenkins join forces with Brazilian hosts Érico Borgo and Aline Diniz to celebrate the fans in a big way. They will answer questions from fans from all over the world, talk fan art and cosplay, and reveal an all-new sneak peek at the upcoming film — plus a few more surprises! (25 min)

Multiverse 101 – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 11:15 AM (Encores at 7:15PM, 3:15AM)



Hall of Heroes

Get schooled in this engaging refresher course on the creation of the Multiverse with DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee, Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and Berlanti Productions founder/DCTV mega-producer Greg Berlanti. (30 min)

Introducing Flash – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 11:45 AM (Encores at 7:45PM, 3:45AM)



Hall of Heroes

This 101-style conversation with The Flash filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, star Ezra Miller and screenwriter Christina Hodson will give fans a Speedy rundown on the first-ever Flash feature film. (10 min)

The Suicide Squad – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 12:00 PM (Encores at 8PM, 4AM)



Hall of Heroes

What else would you expect from The Suicide Squad but the ultimate elimination game? First up, writer/director James Gunn takes on fan questions, then brings out Task Force X for a fast-paced, no-holds-barred Squad Showdown that tests every team member’s Squad knowledge — and survival skills! (30 min)

The Joker : Put on a Happy Face



1:45PM (Encores at 9:30PM, 5:45AM)



Hall of Heroes

Featuring interviews with filmmakers and industry legends, discover the origins and evolution of The Joker , and learn why the Clown Prince of Crime is universally hailed as the greatest comic book Super-Villain of all time. (5 min)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons – Screening

Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:00 PM



WatchVerse – Monarch

(Animated)

The Snyder Cut of Justice League – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:45 PM (Encores at 10:45pm, 6:45AM, 8:15AM)



Hall of Heroes

Zack Snyder fields questions from fans and a few surprise guests as he discusses his eagerly awaited upcoming cut of the 2017 feature film and the movement that made it happen. (25 min)

Black Adam – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 3:00 PM



Hall of Heroes

Star of the first-ever Black Adam feature film Dwayne Johnson sets the stage for the story and tone of the new movie with a fans-first Q&A…and a few surprises. (15 min)

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 3:30 PM



WatchVerse – Monarch



(Animated)

Go behind the mask and into the deep legacy of one of DC’s most revered anti-heroes in with voice talent Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles), Chris Jai Alex (Extraction) and Griffin Puatu (Beastars) along with director Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light).

TBA Panel



4:00PM (Encores at 11:45PM. 7:45AM)



Hall of Heroes

Aquaman – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:00 PM (Encores at 12AM, 8AM)



Hall of Heroes

Aquaman director James Wan and King Orm himself, Patrick Wilson, take a deep dive into the world of Atlantis that Wan created, revealing their favorite behind-the-scenes moments from the largest DC movie ever! (10 min)

Wonder Woman 80th Celebration



4:15PM (Encores at 12:15AM, 8:15AM)



Hall of Heroes

As an Amazon and a god, Wonder Woman is truly timeless. So, it’s hard to believe she’s turning 80! Join Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot, along with a very special guest, as they reflect on the character’s influence on them personally, and look forward to the 2021 celebrations! (5 min)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow – World Premiere

Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:15 PM (Encore at 12AM)



WatchVerse – Kandor



(Animated)

Per the official description: Be among the first fans to witness the world premiere screening of Superman : Man of Tomorrow, the latest entry in the popular series of DC Universe Movies. It’s the dawn of a new age of heroes, and Metropolis has just met its first. But as Daily Planet intern Clark Kent — working alongside reporter Lois Lane — secretly wields his alien powers of flight, super-strength and X-ray vision in the battle for good, there’s even greater trouble on the horizon. Follow the budding hero as he engages in bloody battles with intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo and fights for his life to halt the attack of power-hungry alien Parasite . The world will learn about Superman — but first, he must save the world! Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award winner Darren Criss (Glee) and Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, Heroes) lead a star-studded cast as the voices of Superman /Clark Kent and Lex Luthor , respectively. The cast also includes Alexandra Daddario (San Andreas) as Lois Lane , Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Parasite /Rudy Jones, Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead) as Lobo , and Iké Amadi (Mass Effect 3) as Martian Manhunter . (90 min)

SHAZAM! – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:30 PM (Encores at 12:30AM, 8:30AM encore)



Hall of Heroes

Zac Levi and the cast can’t tell you s#&t! Sworn to secrecy on the new script for their upcoming movie, Zac and a few of his Shazam ! castmates talk with the Philippines’ #1 DC fan, Gino Quillamor, about what the next movie might be about, while commenting on everything from panels to the other Zack’s cut — and even have a few surprise guests drop in! (10 min)

The Batman – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:30 PM (Encores at 1:30AM, 9:30AM)



Hall of Heroes

The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves joins host and self-professed fangirl Aisha Tyler for a discussion of the upcoming film…with a surprise (or two) for the fans! (30 min)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:45 PM (Encore at 1:30AM)



WatchVerse – Kandor



(Animated)

A look at the upcoming “Superman” animated film pitting the Man Of Steel against Lobo and Parasite . The panel features voice talent Darren Criss (Glee), Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead) and Iké Amadi(Mass Effect 3) alongside supervising producer Butch Lukic (Constantine: City of Demons), director Chris Palmer (Voltron: Legendary Defender) and screenwriter Tim Sheridan (The Death of Superman ). (50 min)

The Flash – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:00 AM (Encore at 1AM)



WatchVerse – Monarch

Executive producer Eric Wallace joins cast members Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight to discuss all things Flash with Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. Team Flash will break down both parts of season six and look ahead at what is to come with an exclusive trailer for season seven. Fans will also get a look at the exclusive black-and-white noir episode “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach,” which will be available on The Flash season six Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 25. (40 min)

Teen Titans Go! Cast Table Read and Panel



10:00AM (Encores at 4:30AM, 6:15AM)



KidsVerse

We know you have your favorite Teen Titans Go! moments (who doesn’t?), and you’ve probably watched those clips over and over and over again (sorry parents!). But what if the Teen Titans Go! voice actors performed those favorite moments for you live?!? Don’t miss a special cast table read of some of your favorite moments from the series with executive producer Peter Michail and voice cast members Tara Strong, Khary Payton, Greg Cipes and Scott Menville. (20 min)

How Supergirl Celebrates Strong Women



Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:00 AM



InsiderVerse – Stage 16



Take a heartfelt and powerful DC InsiderVerse trip with the stars and producers of Supergirl as they celebrate the show’s title character and her embodiment of female power! 5 min On Demand

Black Lightning – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:45 AM



WatchVerse – Monarch

Join Black Lightning stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Jordan Calloway and James Remar with actor/filmmaker Robert Townsend moderating as they pay homage to the ’90s. Whether it was hit television shows like Living Single and Family Matters, films such as Boomerang, House Party and Blade , the Chicago Bulls domination of the NBA, or rap artists breaking ground — the ’90s were lit! 35 min

Pennyworth – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 11:30 AM



WatchVerse – Monarch

Join series stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Paloma Faith , Emma Paetz, and executive producers Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon as they talk about this unique origin story of the famed butler behind Batman , Alfred Pennyworth. Join in for a fond look back at the show’s exciting first season and the inspiration behind its stunning and edgy 1960s London setting, plus a few unexpected secrets about the new season ahead! (20 min)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 12:00 PM



WatchVerse – Monarch

Unicorns, encores and aliens…oh my! The Legends have encountered a mess of creatures, villains and time periods over the course of the show, and you, the fans, have been on this wild ride right along with them. Join the cast and producers of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow for a Q&A and, of course, lots of laughs! Be sure to tune in to get the inside scoop on favorite moments from past seasons and what they have in store for season six. Series stars Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Amy Louise Pemberton and Shayan Sobhian join executive producers Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu and Grainne Godfree for a panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Chancellor Agard. (35 min)

Doom Patrol – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:15 PM



WatchVerse – Monarch

From DC FanDome to FanDOOM! Join the “world’s strangest heroes” — the Doom Patrol — for a deep-dive discussion into the beloved and bizarre series. Panel will feature executive producers Jeremy Carver and Chris Dingess, co-executive producer Tamara Becher-Wilkinson, and series stars Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Karen Obilom, Abigail Shapiro, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk. (35 min)

Static Shock – Episode Screening



Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:15 PM



WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House



(Animated)



Are you charged yet? If not, now is your chance to watch an entire episode of fan-favorite animated series Static Shock, co-created by the late Milestone Comics co-founder Dwayne McDuffie, for whom the McDuffie’s Dakota theatre is named.

Superman & Lois – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:35 PM



WatchVerse – Kandor

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superman & Lois! Join DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee in a conversation with executive producer/showrunner Todd Helbing and series stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as they discuss the history of Superman from the comics to the screen, what fans can expect from the upcoming series, and the significance of the characters in the world of today. Fans will be encouraged to follow along as Jim Lee shows the panelists how to draw the iconic Superman emblem and then share their own versions. (30 min)

Immortal Vigilante: Hooded Justice – Screening

Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:45 PM



WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Originally released on the Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series Blu-ray™, this documentary examines the heart-wrenching origin story of the first costumed adventurer in the Watchmen universe, the Black Super Hero known as Hooded Justice . Presumed missing for years, he lives on as an example for Sister Night, and others. Created for television by Damon Lindelof, Watchmen was nominated for 26 Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, the most of any television production this year.

Watchmen Unmasked

Saturday, Aug 22 – 3:00 PM



WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Who watches the Watchmen? In this documentary focused on the critically acclaimed limited series Watchmen, the notion of what a Super Hero is, and the actions of human beings, are up for review. Damon Lindelof’s dystopian view of an alternate world proved more relevant and uncannily prescient by providing a scenario where cultural diversity, race, and the un-civil past of the United States was brought into the light.

“Ask Harley Quinn ”

4:15PM (Encores at 12:15AM, 8:15AM)



Hall of Heroes

She has gone toe-to-toe with Batman and the Justice League, and taken down The Joker and the toughest villains of Gotham City , but at DC FanDome, Harley Quinn faces her toughest challenge yet — answering burning questions from DC’s biggest fans in her own tell it as it is, no-BS style. If you love the Harley Quinn animated series, this is one you cannot f—king miss! (10 min)

Lucifer – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:00 PM



WatchVerse – Monarch

Lucifer is back from Hell, and the series is bringing a never-before-seen blooper reel from season four along with an exclusive clip of “Another One Bites the Dust” from the upcoming musical episode. Director Sherwin Shilati and Lucifer executive producers/showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich discuss what it took to put together such a massive musical episode — and how they have been able to keep it under wraps for so long. Hell yeah! (20 min)

Titans – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:30 PM



WatchVerse – Monarch

“Titans are back, b*tches!” That phrase kicked off an explosive second season of Titans that culminated with the long-awaited emergence of Nightwing as their leader and the tragic death of one of their own. And as a new mysterious threat looms, season three promises to be the biggest yet! Join executive producer Greg Walker and series stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Conor Leslie, Curran Walters, Joshua Orpin, Damaris Lewis, with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly for a preview of the new season as well as a discussion on the “Top Titans Moments” of the first two seasons. (30 min)

Young Justice – Cast Audio Play Performance and Panel



Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:00 PM



WatchVerse – Monarch



Calling all Young Justice fans! Can’t wait for season four? Well, we couldn’t wait either, so DC FanDome has something special guaranteed to leave you feeling more than just “whelmed.” Join executive producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti plus voice cast members Jason Spisak, Khary Payton, Stephanie Lemelin, Nolan North, Denise Boutte, Danica McKellar and Crispin Freeman for a special audio play performance of a brand-new Young Justice episode. After the table read, stick around for a Q&A session previewing the new season. It’s gonna be crash!

DC’s Stargirl – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 6:45 PM



WatchVerse – Athena

DC’s Stargirl creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins cast members Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman for a panel full of fun and inside scoop. Join the new Justice Society of America as they dive into that epic showdown and learn a little more about each other through some special lenses. (35 min)

Batwoman – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 7:30 PM



WatchVerse – Athena

Gotham’s newest hero is suited up and ready — and she’s here! Join executive producers Caroline Dries and Sarah Schechter plus cast members Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang for the exclusive first discussion with the highly anticipated new Batwoman Javicia Leslie as she prepares to step into the iconic role. The cast will break down season one and give a sneak peek at season two, featuring new arrival Ryan Wilder, aka Batwoman. (40 min)

Legion of Super Heroes – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 7:45 PM



WatchVerse – Monarch

Legion of Super Heroes: The Complete Series has arrived on Blu-rayTM courtesy of the Warner Archive Collection, and the stars and showrunners are assembling to reminisce about the popular 2006-2008 TV series from Warner Bros. Animation. One thousand years from now, the legendary Man Of Steel inspires a group of emerging young heroes from the 31st century to band together and defend the newly formed United Planets. That is, if they don’t kill each other first! Join an entertaining panel featuring actors Yuri Lowenthal (Batman Unlimited), Kari Wahlgren (DC Super Hero Girls), Shawn Harrison (Family Matters), Adam Wylie (Picket Fences) and Andy Milder (Batman: The Brave and the Bold) alongside producer James Tucker (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) and director Brandon Vietti (Young Justice ). Legion of Super Heroes: The Complete Series on Blu-rayTM is now available via Warner Archive Collection at your favorite online retailer.

Harley Quinn

8:15PM (Encores at 12AM, 6:45AM)



WatchVerse – Athena

Drop the kiddies off at the DC KidsVerse and head over to the Harley Quinn panel. The hilarious voice cast of Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Ron Funches, Matt Oberg and Alan Tudyk will join executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Dean Lorey and supervising producer Jennifer Coyle to break down the most f@#king outrageous moments of the show. #Harlivy Forever! (20 min)

Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House

4:15PM (Encore at 12:15AM)



Hall of Heroes

DC Chief Creative Officer/Publisher Jim Lee and Warner Bros. Pictures President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada join Bing Chen, founder of the global non-profit collective Gold House, to discuss the important contributions of Asian artists and writers in comics and comic book–inspired entertainment. (15 min)

BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe

12:45PM (Encores at 8:45PM, 4:45AM)



Hall of Heroes

What’s a BAWSE? Find out here as some of the hottest actresses across DC television and film sit down with celebrity DJ D-Nice and Grammy-winning singer/actress Estelle to discuss how they use their confidence and vulnerability to navigate their careers in Hollywood. Panelists include Meagan Good (SHAZAM!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash ), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans). Catch the entire full-length conversation at McDuffie’s Dakota in the DC WatchVerse. (20 min)

CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus

3:30PM (Encores at 11:30PM, 7:30AM)



Hall of Heroes

While DC features iconic fictional Super Heroes recognized around the world, CNN Heroes shines a light on real-life, everyday people making a difference in their communities. Now, as the global Covid-19 pandemic has turned all of our worlds upside down, CNN’s Anderson Cooper introduces you to the frontline workers, advocates, neighbors, and friendly strangers who are coming together to help us through this crisis. (60 min)

Creating Heroes: The Life and Art of Jim Lee – Screening

7:00PM



WatchVerse – Kandor

Featured on the animated film Justice League: War, this documentary explores the work of master artist Jim Lee, from his early days to his current position as DC’s Chief Creative Officer and Publisher. Jim’s story is truly one of inspiration as fans get to witness that our passion for DC Super Heroes is a global phenomenon. Intrinsically, we are all connected on a deep level to our modern mythology of Super Heroes. Jim shows us first-hand that perseverance and a dedication to our goals can make the dream come true, despite upbringing or where one originates in the world. (40 min)